Elon Musk Done with Twitter, Blue Birds; Wants to Be an "X" Man

Elon Musk took to the social media service to let us know that he's had it with Twitter and blue birds. That's right - he's an "X" man, now!

Okay, so here's the thing. We were going to start this off with something adorably snarky about how mid-life crises can really make dudes do some crazy s**t and then segue into what we're going to talk about regarding Elon Musk and Twitter. But then, we thought about approaching it from the standpoint of Musk being the dude who got dumped who sees his ex (ex-Twitter users) out with someone who is clearly an upgrade on a number of levels (Mark Zuckerberg reported "Twitter killer" Threads) so they try dressing & acting in ways that make it embarrassing for their friends to be around them. But then, I remembered who we are – we're f***ing Bleeding Cool, people! It's all so clear! Musk wants to be an "X" man – because we're told that X-Men references are what all the cool kids are into these days.

So what are we talking about? Well, at the end of a week that saw Musk's company no longer sending poop emojis as a response to press requests and the owner admitting that the company's still in some very dangerous financial waters, Musk took to Twitter to let everyone know that the days of those blue birds (and every other color they've been) are numbered – as is the Twitter brand. Over the course of three tweets, Musk broke the news that the move was underway to shift the social media service from "Twitter" to…. wait for it… X. In fact, he even posted a look at the logo. Of course, this raises the question – how long before Professor Xavier reaches out to him via Cerebro to offer an invite to the X-Mansion to enroll in his school for "gifted youngsters"? Feel free to let us know in the comments below what you think his "mutant power" would be…

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

