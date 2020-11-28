Utopia: Amazon Prime Ends Gillian Flynn Series After One Season

It appears the remaining mysteries of Gillian Flynn's (Gone Girl) Utopia will remain unanswered, with Amazon Prime announcing on Friday that the series will not be returning for a second season. The series starred Sasha Lane as Jessica Hyde, Rainn Wilson as Michael Stearns, Dan Byrd as Ian, Javon Walton as Grant, Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie, Ashleigh LaThrop as Becky, Desmin Borges as Wilson Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie, and Jeanine Serralles as Colleen. Recurring cast members included Jessica Rothe as Samantha, Felisha Terrell as Hailey Alvez, and Dustin Ingram as Tallman. Alongside Flynn, executive producers included Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on HBO's Sharp Objects), Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series was a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos, and Amazon Studios.

Utopia is an eight-episode twisted conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series comes from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, "Utopia."

Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon "Wanna" Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of "Utopia," predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic's famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.

