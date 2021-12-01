Vikings: Valhalla Sets Sail on Netflix This February; Preview Images

Back at the beginning of November, things were looking pretty damn good for Netflix's upcoming spinoff of Michael Hirst's (Elizabeth, The Tudors) critically-acclaimed series Vikings. Viewers had already been treated to a first-look featurette as well as preview images for writer & executive producer Jeb Stuart's (Die Hard, The Fugitive) Vikings: Valhalla. Then we learned that filming on the second season had officially wrapped, with the series still not having announced a premiere date for its first season. Well, Netflix took care of that this week by announcing that the epic eight-episode first season will premiere on February 25, 2022. But the news also came with a bonus, as you're about to see. That's right, five new preview images to help offer a better sense of what viewers can expect from the pseudo-sequel spinoff.

Coming February 25 to storm Netflix's streaming coast, here's a look at what viewers can expect from Vikings: Valhalla:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vikings: Valhalla | First Look | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tw6gUC2csv4)

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

SAM CORLETT as LEIF ERIKSSON: A Greenlander and intrepid sailor, raised on the outer fringes of the known world.Leif is our entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change.

FRIDA GUSTAVSSON as FREYDIS ERIKSDOTTER: Fiercely pagan, fiery and headstrong, and a staunch believer in the "old gods."

LEO SUTER is HARALD SIGURDSSON: A Viking noble and of the last berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious and handsome.

BRADLEY FREEGARD is KING CANUTE: The King of Denmark, whose ambitions will mold the course of the 11th century.

JÓHANNES JÓHANNESSON is OLAF HARALDSON: A physically huge and ambitious Viking; stern and unforgiving. Olaf is an "Old Testament" Christian.

LAURA BERLIN is EMMA OF NORMANDY: The young, ambitious and one of the wealthiest women in Europe. Of the Norman court, and Viking blood.

DAVID OAKES is EARL GODWIN: The ultimate survivor. Chief counsellor to the King of England.

CAROLINE HENDERSON is JARL HAAKON: A great warrior, tolerant leader and ruler of Kattegat.

POLLYANNA McINTOSH is QUEEN ÆLFGIFU: Calculating and ambitious, Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark.

ASBJØRN KROGH NISSEN is JARL KÅRE: Jarl Kåre presents a threat to the old pagan ways.

"I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga. I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix," Hirst said in a statement when the series was first announced. "Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new storylines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history." The series is executive produced by Stuart, Hirst, Morgan O'Sullivan, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh & Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.

Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, valhalla, Vikings