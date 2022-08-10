Vince Gilligan Ready to Pitch Post-Better Call Saul Project Soon?

Even with a few days still to go until Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul wraps up its six-season run, Gilligan is reportedly readying his next project. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Gilligan should be bringing his non-"Breaking Bad" universe, "wholly original idea" to the marketplace "in the next couple of weeks" with "at least 8-9 networks and platforms" waiting eagerly for what he has to present. Reportedly viewed as a multi-season series with an over-arching storyline, Gilligan has written original material to include with the pitch. But what exactly is it that Gilligan will be pitching? For that, we're going to pick apart what DH had to pass along.

So, according to DH's reporting, the Sony Pictures TV project will be "a departure from the world of drugs and crime" that was his focus for 11 seasons of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul (and the film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie). While compared to The X-Files and The Twilight Zone, the project isn't expected to be a sci-fi drama as much as "a blended, grounded genre drama" that will be "set in our world while putting a tweak on it, focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way." The report goes on to compare the project to Gilligan's times on the long-running FOX sci-fi series, but only in the sense that this project also finds him "focusing more on the human condition" while examining "similar themes of bending reality while holding a mirror to humanity." Said to "carry the signature Gilligan tone that infuses drama with humor," viewers should expect something that's "thought-provoking but not a morality tale."