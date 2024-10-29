Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Joe Rogan, kamala harris, opinion

VP Kamala Harris Camp, Joe Rogan Still In Talks; JD Vance This Week

Joe Rogan posted an update on a possible interview with VP Kamala Harris, while JD Vance is set to grab some couch time with Rogan this week.

With U.S. voters only a week away from having to choose between keeping this country a democracy (VP Kamala Harris & Gov. Tim Walz) or flushing it down the toilet of fascism (ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump & Sen. JD Vance), the ninth funniest cast member from NBC's NewsRadio and UFC hype man continues to be part of the conversation. Of course, we're talking about Joe Rogan and his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which recently had what can best be described as an interview done via satellite, with Trump speaking from the Black Lodge from David Lynch and Mark Frost's Twin Peaks. The result? It was a nearly three-hour ramble fest that even Rogan couldn't save – and, at times, didn't seem interested in saving.

Where does that leave things with VP Harris making an appearance? Earlier this month, VP Harris' camp shared that efforts were made to make an interview work, but nothing could be finalized – with Rogan adding that talks were still happening. Earlier today, Rogan shared an update to clarify the rumblings out there that VP Harris had passed on an interview (she hasn't), adding that location and length of time appear to be the sticking points. "Also, for the record, the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her, and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen," Rogan posted earlier today. Until then, Rogan will have a chance to have Vance on Wednesday for an interview for what we're sure will be hours of comedic gold to enjoy at Vance's expense.

Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just… — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) October 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

