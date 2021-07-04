Walker Season 1 E16 Preview: A Few "Bad Apples" Prove Quite Deadly

Considering all that's happened over the past few weeks, it only makes sense that the folks on The CW's Walker would need some time for a breather. But this Thursday, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and the gang are back with the focus shifting to Captain James (Coby Bell). In "Bad Apples", an investigation by James, Micki (Lindsey Morgan), and the team into a crooked cop becomes very personal and very deadly. And when the crooked cop (Jesse Bush) set his sights on James's son DJ (Joshua Brockington) in retaliation, there's only one place James can take him for safety- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo:

Walker Season 1 Episode 16 "Bad Apples": CAPTAIN JAMES TAKES ON A CROOKED COP – Captain James (Coby Bell) leads Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and the team into a drug bust with a dirty cop, Officer Campbell (guest star Jesse Bush) at the center. However, after Campbell is inexplicably set free, the cop targets the Captain's son, DJ (guest star Joshua Brockington), in retaliation. Walker (Jared Padalecki) gives Trey (Jeff Pierre) advice on his future. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Aaron Carew.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.

