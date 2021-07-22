Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki

Now, this is nothing personal against "Dig" writers Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke because this week's episode of The CW's Walker actually had us at the overview. When you have Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) doing an investigative deep-dive into who was behind a bomb threat at the school aimed at Liam (Keegan Allen) and Stan (Jeffrey Nordling), you've flicked our curiosity behind its ear. Add into the mix an important personal decision by Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi), and Trey (Jeff Pierre) getting a visitor, and we have the makings of another dramatic outing. But for Supernatural fans, the episode is extra special as it reunites him with Richard Speight, Jr., who directs this week's episode. While known for his portrayal of Gabriel / The Trickster / Loki on the long-running, Padalecki and Jensen Ackles-starring series, Speight, Jr. is no stranger to the director's chair, having directed nearly a dozen episodes of SPN as well as The CW's Kung Fu and Netflix's Lucifer.

Here's a look back at Speight, Jr.'s Instagram post from May announcing the news, followed by preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Dig":

Walker Season 1 Episode 17 "Dig": "SUPERNATURAL'S" RICHARD SPEIGHT JR. DIRECTS – Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigate a bomb threat at the school that targeted Liam (Keegan Allen) and Stan (guest star Jeffrey Nordling). Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) plan a vow renewal, and Trey's (Jeff Pierre) mother (guest star Schelle Purcell) comes for a visit. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.

