Walker Season 2: The CW Series Taps Dave Annable for Recurring Role

With The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker ready to rustle up a second season this fall, we're learning one of the new faces that will be joining the cast. Deadline Hollywood first reported that Dave Annable (What/If) has been tapped for a recurring role. Annable's Dan Miller is Denise's husband. Brimming with bravado. Dan is fiercely loyal to the Davidson family and very protective of his wife. He has taken on the Davidsons' distrust of the Walkers and is clearly not going to settle into Austin without a fight.

Now here's a look back at the first season of The CW's Walker, with the series set to return for its second season on Thursday, October 28th:

"Walker", a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower & father with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. Walker will attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son, August (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter, Stella (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate changes with the rest of the family. His ADA brother, William "Liam" (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") returned home from New York and stepped in during Walker's absence, making it all the more difficult for Walker to resume his place in the family. The perceptive matriarch of the Walker clan, Abeline (Molly Hagan, "Herman's Head") doesn't hesitate to speak her mind to keep everyone in line and their traditional rancher father, Bonham (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files") isn't much for long winded, sentimental prattling, but voices his opinion when it counts most. At work, Walker's former colleague, Larry James, is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game") and both men need time to adjust to their new dynamic. Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner, Micki Ramirez (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"). She knows there's a lot at stake for her in this new job and is quick to school Walker on curbing his maverick ways. Walker's not Micki's only distraction, as her relationship with an old friend, Trey (played by Jeff Pierre, "Once Upon a Time") becomes more serious. The series closely follows Walker as he tries to balance all the new details in his old life while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's (Genevieve Padalecki) death.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.