Walker Season 3 Ep. 8 "Cry Uncle" Overview/Promo: A Family Reset

When The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker returns on January 12th, the new year will be starting off on a very dire & dramatic note as a family emergency causes Cordell (Padalecki) and the rest of the Walkers to do better moving forward. But will that prove to be easier said than done? Meanwhile, Cassie (Ashley Reyes) starts to believe that she's in the doghouse when it comes to Captain James (Coby Bell), and that's just scratching the surface as we take a look at the official overview and promo for S03E08 "Cry Uncle."

Here's a Look at Walker Season 3 Episode 8 "Cry Uncle"

Walker Season 3 Episode 8 "Cry Uncle": Written by Aaron Carew and directed by Lauren Petzke, the January 12th return episode is set in the aftermath of the Walker's dramatic Thanksgiving dinner. With Abeline's (Molly Hagan) traumatic hospitalization, the family rings in the new year with members of the Walker family resolving to make better choices across the board. While Cordell (Padalecki) throws himself into family matters, Cassie (Ashley Reyes) pulls Trey (Jeff Pierre) into a case tracking down an elusive tech mogul- though she can't shake this feeling that she's in hot water with Captain James (Coby Bell). Mitch Pileggi, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, and Kale Culley also star in the midseason return episode. Now, here's a look at the first promo for S03E08 "Cry Uncle":

A reimagining of the long-running series original series, The CW series stars Padalecki (Supernatural) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin, TX, after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez, Keegan Allen as Liam Walker, Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker, Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker, Violet Brinson as Stella Walker, Kale Culley as August Walker, Coby Bell as Captain Larry James, Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett, and Odette Annable as Geri Broussard. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback, the series is executive produced by Padalecki, Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Seamus Kevin Fahey, and Steve Robin.