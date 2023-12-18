Posted in: Max, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Andrew Koji, Jason Tobin, Jonathan Tropper, max, netflix, Olivia Cheng, warrior

Warrior Canceled By Max But Does Netflix Move Offer Series Hope?

Warner Bros Discovery announced Warrior will not be renewed on Max, but could the move to Netflix be the Season 4 hope that the series needs?

Article Summary Warner Bros Discovery ends Warrior on Max, but could Netflix save Season 4?

Netflix strikes a deal for the first three seasons of Warrior, sparking hope for its continuation.

Jonathan Tropper and Bruce Lee's legacy fuel Warrior's relentless spirit.

Warrior's future hinges on factors such as Netflix success and cast contract renewals.

It seems like where one road closes, another one opens in the case of the Bruce Lee-inspired series Warrior. Max is not renewing the martial arts western drama for a fourth season but handed the reins over to Netflix as Warner Bros Discovery continues to make deals with their original programming with FAST services and competing streamers. The Andrew Koji-starred series will make its three-season debut on Netflix on February 2024 in a co-exclusive deal that will expand its reach. Pending how the series does on the platform, Deadline reports Netflix could potentially develop the fourth season.

The latest move marks the Jonathan Tropper series' third home since its debut as a Cinemax original for two seasons before its shift to a streamer exclusive in HBO Max before its rebrand to Max. The third season debuted on Max on August 17th as uncertainty continued to loom over its fate as star Jason Tobin told us he was enjoying the moment while he could during filming.

"Warrior is a show that simply refuses to die. Through platform and regime changes, the writers, producers, cast, crew, and our stunt team continued to make something powerful, relevant, and wildly unique. And now, thanks to Netflix, we've been given yet another lease on life, and I'm thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover it," Tropper told Deadline. "If anything can be said about Warrior, with Bruce Lee in our corner, our indomitable spirit is REAL! And so, my wish is that the huge global Netflix audience LOVES Warrior, and from that Love more goodness flows – in the form of greater recognition for our talented cast and crew who deserve all the things, in the form of passionate fandom for this relevant kick ass show and, if I dare to dream, in the form of an opportunity to continue our story for our amazing fans who, thanks to Netflix, will have grown in number and enthusiasm!" added Bruce Lee's daughter and Warrior executive producer Shannon Lee.

The series is set in the 19th century Tong Wars in San Francisco with ongoing racial strife between Asian immigrants and local authorities. Whether season four happens depends if the cast can be signed since their contracts are released. Warrior also starred Olivia Cheng, Kieran Bew, Dean Jagger, Tom Weston-Jones, Hoon Lee, Perry Yung, Langley Kirkwood, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Chelsea Muirhead, Mark Dacascos and Joe Taslim.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!