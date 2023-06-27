Posted in: Max, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bruce lee, season 3, warrior

Warrior Season 3 Images: Ah Sahm Searches for New Ways To Survive

Returning for its third season on June 29th, here's a new image gallery for Max and series creator & EP Jonathan Tropper's (Banshee) Warrior.

With only days to go until Max & series creator & EP Jonathan Tropper's (Banshee) Warrior makes its way back onto our screens, we have a brand new look at what viewers can expect from the Andrew Koji-starring martial arts historical drama's third season. In the wake of the race riots that upended Chinatown last season, Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) uses her government connections to consolidate power, while Ah Sahm (Koji) and the Hop Wei must find new ways to survive. But just in case the official trailer didn't offer you a better look at the new power dynamic (and how our heroes are looking to survive it), check out the following image gallery spotlighting some very familiar faces:

Joining Koji & Doan for the third season are Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Kieran Bew, Dean Jagger, Tom Weston-Jones, Hoon Lee, Perry Yung, Langley Kirkwood, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Chelsea Muirhead, Mark Dacascos, and Joe Taslim. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for Max's Warrior Season 3 – set to kick off its return on Thursday, June 29th, with not one… not two… but three episodes. Following that, we have a look at who's who behind the scenes and that official key art poster that we told you about:

Max's Warrior is produced for the streaming service by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions, and Bruce Lee Entertainment. Showrunner Evan Endicott executive produces alongside Josh Stoddard, series creator Jonathan Tropper; Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow & Andrew Schneider on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment; Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment; Brad Kane; Richard Sharkey. Lillian Yu and Francisca X Hu co-executive produce the streaming series. And make sure to check out Bleeding Cool for episode previews throughout the season and episode reviews following shortly after each chapter.

