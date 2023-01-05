Watch Metallica Perform "Whiskey In The Jar" & "Nothing Else Matters"

Back in November, we learned that Metallica and Paramount+ were teaming up for Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert, a live-convert event created to benefit the legendary band's All Within My Hands foundation. Taking place on Friday, December 16th, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the concert kicked off with a special set from guest Greta Van Fleet followed by a performance from Metallica unlike any other (with some surprises along the way). But why take out word for it when you can check out two performances from the band (comprised of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Robert Trujillo, and Kirk Hammett) released by the streaming service earlier today?

First up, we have the band performing an acoustic version of "Whiskey In The Jar," followed by Metallica and St. Vincent teaming for a take on "Nothing Else Matters." And after you're thoroughly convinced to go check out the concert in its entirety, head on over to Paramount+ to check it out:

Established in 2017, Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation works with partners around the world to combat food insecurity, provide funds in areas of natural disasters and support education with the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its fourth year. More information can be found at allwithinmyhands.org. A full 100% of ticket sales and donation proceeds from the Helping Hands concert (and its accompanying auction of items and experiences that went live on December 5) went directly to those in need via All Within My Hands. The previous two Helping Hands Concerts in 2018 and 2020 helped to raise more than $3 million dollars collectively.