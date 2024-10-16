Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: nfl, sherlock holmes, watson

Watson: CBS Sets January Debut for Sherlock Holmes Universe Series

CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring "Sherlock Holmes" universe series Watson premieres on January 26, following the NFL's AFC Championship game.

Ever wonder what life would've been like for Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) if the diabolical Moriarty was finally able to accomplish his goal of ridding the world of Sherlock Holmes once and for all? That's the question that CBS's Watson is looking to answer, and now we know when the series will start answering that question. The medical drama is set for a prime premiere timeslot set for January 26 – following the AFC Championship game, meaning that it will debut at approximately 10 pm ET/9 pm CT/7 pm PT (depending on how long the game ends up going). From there, CBS's Watson will hang its series banner in its regular timeslot – Sunday, February 16, at 10 pm ET/PT.

CBS's Watson takes place seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty. Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history's greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.

Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

