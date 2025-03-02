Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson: Check Out Our S01E04: "Patient Question Mark" Preview & More

Along with our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Watson, S01E04: "Patient Question Mark," we have a look ahead to March 9th's S01E05.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the first season of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson as we take a look at S01E04: "Patient Question Mark." For this go-around, Watson (Chestnut) and the team head out to Amish country when a patient of Sasha's (Inga Schlingmann) shows links back to her medical school days. Along with the official overview and image gallery, we have the episode trailer and four sneak peeks at what's to come. In addition, we have a look ahead to March 9th with an official overview and early images for S01E05: "The Man with the Glowing Chest."

Watson Season 1 Episodes 4 & 5 Previews

Watson Season 1 Episode 4 "Patient Question Mark": When Sasha (Inga Schlingmann) discovers a link between her current patient, who has advanced cancers and distinctive lesions on his tongue indicative of Cowden syndrome, and a cadaver she dissected during medical school, the team traces the case to Amish country. Written by Teresa Tuan and directed by Ron Underwood.

Watson Season 1 Episode 5 "The Man with the Glowing Chest": Watson (Morris Chestnut) takes a major ethical risk when he decides to treat a sickle cell patient with an unorthodox surgery, and the team faces their own dilemma when they must decide whether to look the other way or help the young woman. Meanwhile, Ingrid (Eve Harlow) struggles to get her sister admitted to her spinal project. Written by Sharde Miller and directed by Tara Nicole Weyr.

Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes – with Randall Park as Moriarty and Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!