Watson S02E06: "Buying Time" Updated Preview; December Sneak Peek

Along with our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Watson, S02E06: "Buying Time," we have a look at what's in store for December.

We've got a big "pregame" preview for CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson coming your way before tonight's new episode hits our screens, so let's not waste any time! First up, we have a trailer and three sneak peeks added to the overview and image gallery for S02E06: "Buying Time." Following that, we have official overviews and image galleries for November 24th's S02E07: "Giant Steps," December 1st's "S02E08: "Livvy Sees the Doctor," and December 8th's "Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah."

Watson Season 2 Episodes 6-9 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 6 "Buying Time" – Watson and the fellows race against time to save the life of Xavier, a 21-year-old athlete with a fast-growing, seemingly incurable cancer. Meanwhile, Mycroft Holmes lets Watson know his team's work at UHOP may no longer have funding available. Written by Anna Mackey and directed by Clara Aranovich.

Watson Season 2 Episode 7 "Giant Steps" – Watson's father, Hamish (Clarke Peters), visits UHOP to introduce Watson and the fellows to his protégé, Annabelle, a saxophone prodigy with musically induced blackouts. As Annabelle's condition worsens, Watson must confront his long-standing tensions with his father in order to save her. Written by Teresa Tuan and directed by Amanda Row.

Watson Season 2 Episode 8 "Livvy Sees the Doctor" – UHOP veers into terror when Watson and the fellows are taken hostage by a man with a bomb strapped to his chest who is desperate to find a cure for his 9-year-old daughter's illness. Written by Michael Narducci and Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Larry Teng.

Watson Season 2 Episode 9 "Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah" – Watson and the fellows help Laila's son Micah – who was injured in a car accident while pursuing his crush, Bex, with the help of his AI chatbot. Written by Sharde Miller and Jason Inman and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

