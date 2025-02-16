Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: sherlock holmes, watson

Watson Season 1: Check Out Our Preview of Tonight's Episode, "Redcoat"

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Watson, S01E02: "Redcoat" - plus, a look ahead at S01E03: "Wait for the Punchline."

Last week, CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson began answering the question that lies at the heart of the series. What if the diabolical Moriarty was finally able to accomplish his goal of ridding the world of Sherlock Holmes once and for all? Now, we're taking a look at what tonight's episode has to offer via an official overview, image gallery, and several sneak peeks. In S01E02: "Redcoat," Watson (Chestnut) and the team tackle the case of a man dealing with an identity-changing bullet lodged in his brain, as Watson digs deeper into Mary's (Rochelle Aytes) personal life and Ingrid (Eve Harlow) tries to figure out her "tell." In addition, we have an early look at Feb. 23rd's S01E03: "Wait for the Punchline."

Watson Season 1 Episode 2 "Redcoat": Watson (Morris Chestnut) and the fellows investigate the perplexing case of a family man with a bullet lodged in his head who insists he is a Scottish soldier and seems to be hiding something nefarious. Meanwhile, Watson looks for clues to whom his estranged wife, Mary (Rochelle Aytes), is dating, and Ingrid (Eve Harlow) tries to work out what her "tell" is when Watson calls her out for lying. Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Larry Teng.

Watson Season 1 Episode 3 "Wait for the Punchline": Watson (Morris Chestnut) and the fellows treat a comedian who collapses at an open mic night, but throughout the case, her past is revealed to be much more complex than initially believed. Meanwhile, the team becomes concerned when Watson himself collapses and suffers another traumatic brain injury as he continues to hide his worsening symptoms. Written by Sallie Patrick and directed by Christine Moore.

Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes – with Randall Park as Moriarty and Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

