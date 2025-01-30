Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Jenna Ortega, wednesday

Wednesday and Tyler Face-Off in Netflix's New Season 2 Preview

Netflix released a brief preview for star/EP Jenna Ortega and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday Season 2 - here's a look!

There's nothing like a "Next on Netflix" trailer to give us some good news to work with. After getting the early intel on Squid Game Season 3, we were also treated to a brief look at the second season of star/EP Jenna Ortega and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday – but it's damn sure an interesting one. "This season, Wednesday's journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," Gough and Millar shared with Tudum. when the season had officially wrapped filming. With more details expected during the global fan event Tudum on May 31st, here are some screencaps from the clip included in the preview above – one that finds Wednesday (Ortega) facing off with a bound and chained Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

Here's a look at the "Next on Netflix 2025" trailer that was released earlier today:

Wednesday Season 2: What We Know So Far…

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return for the second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles. In addition, Lady Gaga is reportedly set for a guest appearance.

Joining the cast this season are series regulars Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue).

In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill will guest-star.

