Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Man On Fire

Man on Fire: Netflix Previews Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-Starring Actioner

Check out what Netflix had to share about the upcoming Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-starring action series, Man on Fire, debuting on April 30th.

Article Summary Netflix unveils fresh storyline details for its Man on Fire series, introducing a thrilling new direction.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Creasy, drawn back into action after a devastating skyscraper bombing.

The plot centers on Creasy protecting Poe, a key witness, while tracking down the men behind the attack.

This adaptation promises intense action and deeper character development set in Rio de Janeiro.

Netflix dropped new details about their upcoming TV adaptation of the film Man on Fire, including a new trailer showcasing the season to come. According to the company's own website, Tudum, when a skyscraper is flattened by a mysterious group of bombers, the move pushes John Creasy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) back into action. A man with focus and purpose, the mission is two-fold: to hunt down the men responsible for the act and to protect Paul Rayburn's (Bobby Cannavale) daughter, Poe (Billie Boullet), who they find out witnessed the crime. The series picks up with Creasy also being a damaged individual who doesn't feel safe staying in one place for too long. You can check out the official trailer above, and here's the updated image gallery that was released:

Netflix's Man on Fire: There is No Escape From a Man With a Mission

The show looks to be a very different beast from the 2004 Denzel Washington film of the same name and feels more like a modernized version of the character found in A. J. Quinnell's novels on which the character is based. Much of the story will also focus on Creasy bonding with Poe and on trying to bring her out of her shell after witnessing the traumatic event that cost her part of her family.

That doesn't mean we won't see some action, as the show is clearly going to deliver intense battles. This includes a plane sequence that apparently took the actors a month to prepare for. But we're clearly getting a mix of drama and fighting in the series as he attempts to keep the tough woman alive in the streets of Rio de Janeiro. Man on Fire will also star Billie Boullet (World-Breaker), Alice Braga (City of God), and Scoot McNairy (True Detective).

Man on Fire will debut on Netflix on April 30.

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