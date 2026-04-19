Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals, yellowstone

Marshals S01E08 "Blowback" Preview: Kayce & Cal Revisit The Past

Kayce and Cal revisit the past in tonight's episode of CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals. Here's an updated preview for S01E08: "Blowback."

Article Summary Kayce and Cal face painful memories as a fugitive leads them back to their military past in Marshals S01E08.

Episode 8 sees the team confront a former SEAL brother while hunting a dangerous enemy.

Get a sneak peek at upcoming Marshals episodes, including S01E09's rescue mission and the season finale.

Watch trailers, explore episode synopses, and check out previews for CBS’s hit Marshals.

In tonight's episode of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan & David Glasser's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals, the Marshals hunt an escaped fugitive, while Kayce (Grimes) and Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) are confronted with the lingering effects of their time in the military. Check out our latest update on S01E08: "Blowback," including an overview, image gallery, trailer, and a series of sneak peeks. From there, we have early looks at S01E09: "In Low Places" and the May 24th season finale, S01E13: "Wolves at the Door," where an assassination attempt on Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) leads Kayce (Grimes) down a conspiracy rabbit hole.

Marshals: S01E08 – S01E09 & Season 1 Finale Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 8: "Blowback" – The Marshals go manhunting after receiving a tip that a dangerous fugitive is on the loose. Kayce and Cal struggle to reckon with their time at war when a former SEAL brother, Garrett (Riley Green), drifts back into their lives as they hunt a vicious enemy. Written by Jim Adler & Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. and directed by John Dowdle.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 9: "In Low Places" – With one of their own taken prisoner, the Marshals strategize a risky assault on a paramilitary compound. Outmanned, outgunned, and with time rapidly running out, Kayce leads the team straight into the fire, risking everything to save their teammate. Riley Green returns as Garrett. Written by Tom Mularz & Maggie Schroeder. Directed by Gonzalo Amat.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 13: "Wolves at the Door" – After an assassination attempt against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater, Kayce protects him while the Marshals race to discover who's targeting him. When a militia attacks, Kayce realizes the conspiracy is larger than anyone imagined. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Chris Chulack.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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