Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals Season 1 Ep. 8: "Blowback" Sneak Peek, S01E09 Images Released

Along with a sneak peek at CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals S01E08: "Blowback," we have an image gallery for S01E09: "In Low Places."

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Marshals S01E08: Blowback, as the team tracks an escaped fugitive in Montana.

Kayce and Cal face tough memories when a former SEAL brother returns during a perilous manhunt.

See a new image gallery plus episode details for Marshals S01E09: In Low Places on CBS.

First look at the explosive season finale as Kayce unravels a deadly assassination conspiracy.

As we inch closer to the season ender, we've got some big updates for CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan & David Glasser's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals to pass along. First up, we have a sneak peek and trailer for S01E08: "Blowback," in which the Marshals hunt an escaped fugitive and Kayce (Grimes) and Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) deal with the lasting effects of their time in the military. In addition, we have an image gallery (but no overview yet) for S01E09: "In Low Places," followed by an overview and preview image for the May 24th season finale, S01E13: "Wolves at the Door," where an assassination attempt on Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) leads Kayce (Grimes) down a conspiracy rabbit hole.

Marshals: S01E08 – S01E09 & Season 1 Finale Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 8: "Blowback" – The Marshals go manhunting after receiving a tip that a dangerous fugitive is on the loose. Kayce and Cal struggle to reckon with their time at war when a former SEAL brother, Garrett (Riley Green), drifts back into their lives as they hunt a vicious enemy. Written by Jim Adler & Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. and directed by John Dowdle.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 9: "In Low Places" – Written by Tom Mularz & Maggie Schroeder.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 13: "Wolves at the Door" – After an assassination attempt against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater, Kayce protects him while the Marshals race to discover who's targeting him. When a militia attacks, Kayce realizes the conspiracy is larger than anyone imagined. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Chris Chulack.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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