Posted in: Avalon Hill, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Fury of Dracula, guillotine, Talisman Sagas: Crown of Blood

Avalon Hill Announces Three Summer Titles Including Fury of Dracula

Avalon Hill announced three new tabletop titles coming this Summer, including Guillotine, Fury of Dracula, and Talisman Sagas: Crown of Blood

Article Summary Avalon Hill announces three new tabletop games for Summer 2026: Guillotine, Fury of Dracula, and Talisman Sagas.

Guillotine returns as a fast-paced family card game set during the French Revolution, releasing August 1.

Fury of Dracula 5th Edition offers thrilling hidden movement and deduction in a race through Gothic Europe.

Talisman Sagas: Crown of Blood expansion adds iconic vampire hunters and horror elements to the board game.

Avalon Hill has revealed three new tabletop games coming out this Summer, as they are expanding their lineup with a few different kinds of challenging titles. The three games in question are Guillotine, a modern version of the game about killing French nobles; Fury of Dracula, the fifth incarnation of the game; and Talisman Sagas: Crown of Blood, a vampire-infused expansion to the series. We have more details of all of them for you here, along with images of what you can expect from each one, as Crown of Blood will be out on June 5, Guillotine will be out on August 1, and Fury of Dracula has yet to be given a release date.

Guillotine

The revolutionary card game where players can win by getting a head! To play, line up noble cards and take turns "operating: the guillotine. Players strategically use action cards to manipulate the line and make sure the most notorious noble card – that is, the noble with the most points – is at the front so they can take it. This family card game can be played in about 20 minutes, making it one of the best card games for fast fun anytime.

Fury of Dracula

Back by popular demand! From the mind of Stephen Hand, this 5th edition of the Fury of Dracula game is an updated edition of the classic game of deduction and Gothic horror. Take on the role of a hunter or the Count in a hidden movement game of cat and mouse. Playing as a team, the hunters search for Dracula as he travels through Europe in secret.

Talisman Sagas: Crown of Blood

Face off against the fury of Dracula! The latest expansion of Talisman infuses the core game with spine-tingling Gothic horror. Players can choose to play as vampire slayers, Mina Harker or Professor Van Helsing, from Bram Stoker's Dracula. Then, embark on a dangerous journey with fresh enemies, events, and magical objects.

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