Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Rooster

Rooster S01E07: "All the Dogs' Names": Greg's Got Some Transgressions

Here's a look at our updated preview for tonight's episode of HBO's Steve Carell-starring Rooster, S01E07: "All the Dogs' Names."

With the season finale hitting before we know it, and a second season already secured, we've got a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode of HBO and Showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses's Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai-starring Rooster. In S01E07: "All the Dogs' Names," it looks like Greg (Carell) will be getting a rundown of his "transgressions," Archie (Dunster) will be getting some one-on-one time with Sunny's (Tsai) father, Dylan (Deadwyler) will be getting a new job offer, and lots more.

Rooster Season 1 Episode 7 "All the Dogs' Names" Preview

Rooster Season 1 Episode 7 "All the Dogs' Names" – Greg, Cristle, and Tommy attempt a return to normalcy after an embarrassing mishap. Meanwhile, Archie meets Sunny's father, Walt offers Dylan a new position, and more.

Set on a college campus, the comedy centers on an author's (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Clive). Of course, further complicating the matter is that his daughter burnt down a faculty house and punched a faculty member in the face – and that's not even close to the only drama in play. Joining Carell are Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

"We are so grateful to Warner Bros. Television and HBO for being such great partners and to Casey, Amy, and Channing for giving us the opportunity to keep making this show with Steve and our amazing cast," Lawrence shared when the good news hit. "It's been a career highlight for both of us, but more for Matt than me."

HBO's Rooster stems from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, and is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

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