Posted in: ABC, Comics, TV | Tagged: jeopardy, Tini Howard

Jeopardy!: Writer Tini Howard Does Right by Comics During Final Round

Writer Tini Howard (Excalibur) may not have won Jeopardy!, but she made sure to remind viewers to "Read More Comics" during the final round.

Article Summary Comic book writer Tini Howard appeared as a contestant on the April 17, 2026 episode of Jeopardy!

Howard competed alongside Jamie Ding, who is on a 26-game winning streak, and Taotao Zhang.

All contestants answered the Final Jeopardy opera clue correctly, but Ding secured another win.

Howard used her Final Jeopardy screen to encourage viewers to "Read More Comics!!"

If you're Jeopardy! fan, then we don't need to tell you about the run that Jamie Ding is on, scoring 26 wins in a row and taking home regular-season winnings of $732,000. As it currently stands, Ding is in fifth place on Jeopardy! Leaderboard of Legends for consecutive game wins. But if you're a fan of amazing writing, Ding took a backseat to comic book writer Tini Howard (Power Rangers, Catwoman, Excalibur), who joined Taotao Zhang on the April 17th edition. Heading into the "Final Jeopardy" round, the category and clue were, "Opera: 'The name of this opera means 'Faithful;' it's used as an alias by a character who implores a prisoner not to lose faith." Of course, the answer/question was, "What is Fidelio?" (Ed. Note: We didn't have a clue even after we saw the answer) – with all three contestants answering correctly (Ed. Note: Ouch. Now we feel really bad) – with Ding wagering $6,200 to bring his total for the week to $30,000. Zhang and Howard would finish in second and third place, with $11,022 and $5,499, respectively. But Howard was the big winner in the comic book community, using her "Final Jeopardy!" screen to get the word out: "Read More Comics!!"

"This is 100% literally actually NOT an April Fools joke – you can watch me compete on JEOPARDY! on April 17th, 2026!" Howard wrote to kick off the caption to her Instagram post from earlier this month, announcing the show and sharing some images from filming. "I'll do a Substack with all the details but to answer a few questions," Howard continued. "I took the Jeopardy anytime test on the website and went through the standard casting process, you can do it too! The hardest part is not knowing the questions, it's buzzing in on time. There's one question you'll see me miss when you watch the show and I buzzed in TOO EARLY and wanted to die that someone else got it. You'll know it when you see it. Ken Jennings is a comic book fan KEN THE GOD 🫶 Jeopardy.com/watch to figure out the best way to watch in your area! 💙✍️"

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