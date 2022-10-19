Wednesday Featurette Offers Deep Dive Into The Mind of Tim Burton

With only a little more than a month until Miles Millar, Al Gough & Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) & Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley)-starring Wednesday extends the Halloween season deep into November, we have a very cool look at "The Addams Family" spinoff to pass along. After a number of looks at what's to come from the action that took place in front of the camera, we're turning our attention to how Burton came to join the project and what he brings to the series.

In the following featurette, Ortega, Zeta-Jones, Gough, and Millar discuss the creative vision that Burton brought to the series, with Netflix's Wednesday premiering on (appropriately enough) Wednesday, November 23rd:

What We Know So Far About Netflix's Wednesday

Though making a late appearance in the series because of his past history of action that society doesn't exactly smile upon, viewers will see early on the connection Uncle Fester has with his niece. "He's someone on the run, but he has a strong link to the family and to Wednesday. They have a really good time together, and they help each other," Fred Armisen explained to Vanity Fair. "It's a real family thing, but they're friends as well." Even more interesting is how opposite in personality style the two are, with Armisen adding, "He's weird. The character, in general, is just so unexpected. It's not just one thing. He's a mix of being a weirdo, and he also seems happy. He's a happy monster. There's nothing grumpy about him."

"I wasn't thinking in terms of what I can bring to it to make it different. I thought, No, I want the Jackie Coogan version. That's the version I can hear. Christopher Lloyd's is amazing too. I wanted to just keep it there," Armisen explained about his approach to the character. "I didn't have any designs on, 'Well, now I'm going to add this element….' No, this is someone who likes wearing those big coats and is enjoying his own eccentricities." Now here's a look back at the official trailer released earlier this month:

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Previously, we had a chance to meet Gwendoline Christie's Larissa Weems, principal of Nevermore Academy and narrator of the school's enrollment video. Over the course of the clip, viewers have a chance to get up close and personal with a number of Wednesday's classmates as we learn more about the academy's history… and interesting alumni. And just so you know? The following admissions video for Nevermore Academy also had a website active if you were interested in applying.

Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman, Game of Thrones), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Another Period), Jamie McShane (Mank, Bloodline), Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Truth Be Told), Georgie Farmer (Treadstone, The Evermoor Chronicles), Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus), Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas), Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylines), Joy Sunday (Dear White People, The Beta Test), and Percy Hynes White (The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases) are also starring. In addition, Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and George Burcea (Lurch) are on board to round out the cast. Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series sees Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2) & Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas) as members of the production team. Award-winning composer, singer & songwriter Danny Elfman (Batman, Edward Scissorhands) will compose the score and pen the series theme.