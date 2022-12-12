Wednesday, Jenna Ortega Earn Golden Globes Noms; Rhea Seehorn Snubbed

Heading into January 2023's live broadcast of the Golden Globe Awards, we think it's pretty safe to say that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) would like the shift the drama back in front of the camera. After what can best be described as a "rough year" that leaves us wondering who will actually show up on awards day, the HFPA unveiled this year's nominees ahead of the three-hour telecast of the 80th edition on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, on NBC with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting). So we're here to share how things turned out on the television side because no matter what happens with the telecast, it looks like someone's going to win something in less than a month. Our biggest takeaways? For a relatively new series, Netflix's Wednesday walks away with two big nominations, one for the streaming series and one for series star Jenna Ortega. On the comedy side, we're all about ABC's Abbott Elementary getting the love it deserves. But then there's the matter of how Rhea Seehorn can be ignored while the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul and co-star Bob Odenkirk did get the recognition, which is stunning in all of the wrong ways. Here's a rundown of how the television/streaming nominations worked out:

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

Ozark

Severance

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Emma D'Arcy, House Of The Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Wednesday

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Black Bird

Monster – Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner Of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster – Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Johnathan Price, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry