Wednesday, Jenna Ortega Earn Golden Globes Noms; Rhea Seehorn Snubbed
Heading into January 2023's live broadcast of the Golden Globe Awards, we think it's pretty safe to say that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) would like the shift the drama back in front of the camera. After what can best be described as a "rough year" that leaves us wondering who will actually show up on awards day, the HFPA unveiled this year's nominees ahead of the three-hour telecast of the 80th edition on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, on NBC with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting). So we're here to share how things turned out on the television side because no matter what happens with the telecast, it looks like someone's going to win something in less than a month. Our biggest takeaways? For a relatively new series, Netflix's Wednesday walks away with two big nominations, one for the streaming series and one for series star Jenna Ortega. On the comedy side, we're all about ABC's Abbott Elementary getting the love it deserves. But then there's the matter of how Rhea Seehorn can be ignored while the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul and co-star Bob Odenkirk did get the recognition, which is stunning in all of the wrong ways. Here's a rundown of how the television/streaming nominations worked out:
BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House Of The Dragon
Ozark
Severance
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Emma D'Arcy, House Of The Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Wednesday
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Black Bird
Monster – Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner Of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster – Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Johnathan Price, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry