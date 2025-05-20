Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton & More Offer Season 2 Insights

Check out a new behind-the-scenes look at how star Jenna Ortega and Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday Season 2 came to life.

Though we still have a little more than two months to go until the hit streaming series returns to our screens, Netflix and star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar have some pretty big things planned for Wednesday fans during Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event on May 31st. Along with the cast making an appearance, Lady Gaga will also be appearing (and performing), Ortega recently teased that some special would be coming their way during the live event, too – and that's only eleven days away. With all that in play, today seemed as good a day as any for the streamer to drop a behind-the-scenes look/sneak peek at how the season came together and much more – and that's exactly what Netflix did.

Here's what Ortega, Burton, Gough, Millar, and others had to share about the second season, along with some great new looks at what's to come. Following that, we look back at some previously released previews for Netflix's Wednesday Season 2:

Along with Ortega's Wednesday Addams, the Addams Family portrait image and video that Netflix released during its Upfronts presentation also included a look at Isaac Ordonez's Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu's Thing, Luis Guzmán's Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia Addams, Joanna Lumley's Grandmama Hester Frump, Joonas Suotamo's Lurch, and Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester. Don't forget that the season will be split into two parts – with Part 1 of Season 2 debuting on August 6th, followed by Part 2 on September 3rd.

Now, here's a look at that "family portrait" video, followed by some additional Season 2 previews:

This season, Wednesday Addams (Ortega) returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await – leaving her to navigate family, friends, and old adversaries as they propel her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery – and you can find some clues regarding that in the image gallery below:

Wednesday Season 2: A Look Ahead…

Joining Ortega for the second season are Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Victoria Dorobantu, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Guest stars for this season include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Frances O'Conner, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga – with Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

Created by Showrunners and EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the second season of Netflix's Wednesday is directed by EP Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson. Executive producers also include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill.

Emma Myers "Was Kind of Scared" About Season 2 Return

"I was kind of scared to go back because I remember watching scenes of myself from Season 1 and being like, 'I don't know if I can re-create this now. It's been so long.' But when we got to the table read, it immediately came back like nothing had changed. I think I've lived with Enid for so long it comes very naturally now," Myers shared during a profile interview with Variety. "Also, there's no harm in changing things up because [Enid] has changed over the summer. She's grown, and she's become more comfortable with herself." That's a perspective on Enid that Ortega also shared, adding that Myers' character is "a bit more of a badass this time around" and that "it's interesting how, while Wednesday will never admit it if she doesn't have to, she really does have a friend."

As for the actors who won't be returning for the second season, Myers notes that the direction that the scripts and storylines travel during Season 2 will be able to smoothly deal with any issues that might arise. "I feel like the script goes in a very specific direction that it's not a big worry. This season, especially, is so character-driven, and there's so much happening. It just makes so much sense to have the characters we have and to have the story we have. I think fans will appreciate it," Myers explained.

