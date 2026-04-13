Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: bts, first we feast, hot ones

BTS Sets New "Hot Ones" Wings Record – But We're Crying "Fowl"

Hot Ones closed out their latest season as big as it could, with the recently reunited K-pop group BTS eating wings and answering questions.

Article Summary BTS reunites and takes on the Hot Ones wing challenge, setting a spicy new record on Season 29's finale.

Sean Evans interviews all seven BTS members, tackling unique questions about music, food, and K-pop life.

The episode covers BTS’s comeback process, their favorite Korean and anime songs, and playful group moments.

BTS celebrates their return with a new album, ARIRANG, and a massive 82-date world tour running into 2027.

Hot Ones closed out Season 29 of the show with one of the biggest guests (and tables) they could find as Sean Evans interviewed all seven members (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook) of the K-pop group BTS. During the group interview, following their reunion after their required military service in South Korea, the group faced the same challenge as previous guests: they sank their teeth into some spicy wings while answering interview questions under the pressure of having the absolute heat radiating in their mouths. The season has already featured some fun guests, including Oscar Isaac, Daniel Radcliffe, Jason Segel, Hillary Duff, Charlie Puth, and Colman Domingo, to name a few. But getting the entire band on is one of the feathers the show can put in its cap, as BTS have become highly in demand since returning.

K-pop Group BTS Gets Heated During Their Hot Ones Visit

Much like previous Hot Ones episodes, Evans did his best to delve deep into the interview and ask interesting questions that they may not have received before. Or at the very least, a chance to hear their responses to normal questions while they deal with the spicy heat. Among the topics for the episode were the process they took to make new music after coming back, how it is for everyone following a performance the next morning, the secret to the perfect Korean food tteokbokki, as well as how to play "369," and their opinion of what some of the best anime songs of all time are.

With their visit to the popular show, BTS would go on to set two records – though we're crying "fowl" on one of them. Along with being the first full K-pop group to appear on the show, the seven of them would go on to eat 80 wings – a new Hot Ones record. But there are seven of them, so isn't that a little unfair? Does that mean Quinta Brunson or Will Ferrell would have to eat 81 wings to take the crown? That doesn't sound healthy…

You can check out the full video above, as the group has dropped their latest album, ARIRANG, along with an 82-date tour that will run across 2026 and into early 2027. We're sure they'll be making more appearances throughout the year.

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