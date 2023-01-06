Wednesday: Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton Series Gets Season 2 Green Light

Between some COVID-related controversy, rumblings that the series could move to Amazon's Prime Video based on last year's Amazon/MGM merger (it's not), and record-breaking streaming numbers, the off-season hasn't exactly been a boring one for Miles Millar, Al Gough & Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) & Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley)-starring Wednesday. But after a ten-ton hint on Thursday night that some sort of news would be arriving soon (we assumed that meant Friday), viewers got the news that they were waiting to hear. That's right, Netflix has given an official green light for a second season of the "The Addams Family" spinoff series.

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," said Gough and Millar in a statement. "Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two. We can't wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first." Here's a look at the official Season 2 announcement teaser:

Before the end of the year hit, Millar & Gough spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for a rather extensive deep dive into "The Addams Family" spinoff. And while the full interview is definitely worth your time, there was one topic of particular interest that we wanted to pass along. With Nevermore Academy closed (at least, for now), Wednesday and her classmates will have the opportunity to explore their various relationships without the school as a distraction. Which could be both a good thing and a bad thing. "We wanna sort of explore and sort of complicate all of those relationships going forward. The school was closed when they left, which gave us the most possibilities for season two, and I think that's something that we're excited to explore," Gough explained.

The series co-showruner continued, "For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we're excited to explore now that Wednesday's dipped her toe into the friendship pool; what's that gonna look like? It's like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season, right? So it's like now, we do that. Then, the other thing that's really interesting is to continue to explore the Wednesday-Morticia mother-daughter relationship as well, which, now that Morticia knows about the power, it has given her sort of an idea of how that's going to go. How is their relationship going to evolve?"