Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 To Add Subjugator and Thol the Invincible Raid

Borderlands 4 will be getting a free update later this month, in which they will add the Subjugator and Thol the Invincible raid for free

Article Summary Borderlands 4 Update 1.7 launches May 28, adding the free Subjugator and Thol the Invincible raid boss fight.

Borderlands 4 players face a dual boss battle that evolves into a deadly ascended showdown after one enemy falls.

Defeating the new Borderlands 4 raid rewards Pearlescent and Legendary gear, new Class Mods, and Active Fire.

Update 1.7 also raises Borderlands 4 UVHM to Level 7 and adds a Shared Character Progression reset toggle.

2K Games has revealed their next update for Borderlands 4, as players will be getting some free content in the form of a boss raid. As you can see here, players will truly be tested against Subjugator and Thol the Invincible. The new boss raid will be made available as part of Update 1.7, totally free for everyone, with a number of other features. We have those details from the devs below, as more can be found in their latest roadmap. The update will arrive on May 28, 2026.

Subjugator and Thol the Invincible Arrive This Month in Borderlands 4

Subjugator and Thol the Invincible live in service to the Timekeeper, isolated on an island off the coast of the Fadefields where they await challengers. This encounter begins as a tag team battle against the hovering Subjugator and the hulking Thol. Once one is eliminated, the remaining boss will retreat to a distinct arena to reach full power in an ascended form, triggering a life-or-death duel.

Vault Hunters who manage to defeat this duo will have the chance to earn powerful new rewards:

One New Pearlescent Weapon: Jail-Broken Gatling (Order SMG): For each hit on an enemy, gain a buff that increases fire rate, damage, weapon recoil, and the chance to fire additional projectiles.

Four New Legendary Items: Lockjaw (Torgue Assault Rifle): Fires explosive projectiles that will bounce between multiple targets. Shammy Kablammy (Tediore Pistol): Douses enemies in hot Moonshine, then throws an explosive projectile when reloading that burns doused enemies with Incendiary damage, scaling with how many targets are lit ablaze. Flak Cannon (Vladof Heavy Weapon Ordnance): Shreds enemies with a hail of bullets. Collector (Order Shield): Weathers any storm with a huge capacity and a quick recharge rate, offset by a longer recharge delay.

Five New Class Mods: A unique Class Mod will be available for each current Vault Hunter. A sixth Class Mod will be added to this loot pool in Q3 2026 when the next Vault Hunter arrives in Story Pack 2.

A unique Class Mod will be available for each current Vault Hunter. A sixth Class Mod will be added to this loot pool in Q3 2026 when the next Vault Hunter arrives in Story Pack 2. New Firmware: Active Fire: At Tier 3, unleashing a charge weapon's full-charge shot the moment it's available will deal bonus damage, providing increased lethality as a reward for precision timing.



As a reminder, players must beat the main campaign before they can take on Subjugator and Thol the Invincible. Be sure to tune in to the Gearbox DevCast on May 26 deep-diving into the design, lore behind this fearsome dual boss fight, and offering a look at the battle arena of the Raid 2 encounter.

For dedicated Vaulter Hunters pushing the highest Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode (UVHM) levels, Version 1.7 will also raise the level cap to UVHM Level 7. Additionally, this update includes a community-requested Shared Character Progression toggle. Previously introduced in Version 1.5, players are able to share progress for SDUs, collectibles, and more, and this new toggle allows players to roll a new Vault Hunter with a completely clean slate to rediscover Kairos as if for the first time.

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