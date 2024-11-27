Posted in: NBC, Netflix, Peacock, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, wednesday

Wednesday, Pugsley Set for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (PREVIEW)

Check out how Netflix's Wednesday float is shaping up ahead of it hitting the streets of NYC for the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

With production on the second season of "The Addams Family" series currently underway, fans of star/EP Jenna Ortega and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday will be getting their fix during this Thursday's 98th 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Netflix is sponsoring the "Wednesday's Feast" float (with a scheduled performance from Bishop Briggs), and here's a look at the overview: "Wednesday hates Thanksgiving. Wednesday hates parades. But Wednesday loves embarrassing her younger brother, Pugsley. In honor of the dreadful affair, Wednesday serves us Pugsley's head on a literal platter—surrounded by a buffet of rotten fruit, putrid vegetables, and ominous insects. Don't mind Thing. He doesn't bite." Here's a look at some behind-the-scenes images of the float before it hits the streets of NYC – with NBC New York sharing some insights into how the float came to be…

Here's a look at NBC New York's Linda Gaudino offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the new floats and balloons are taking shape for tomorrow's 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:

Wednesday Season 2: What We Know So Far…

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return for the second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles. In addition, Lady Gaga is reportedly set for a guest appearance.

Joining the cast this season are series regulars Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue).

In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill will guest-star.

