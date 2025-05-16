Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: lady gaga, wednesday

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Attending, Performing at TUDUM 2025

Along with appearing in Wednesday Season 2, Lady Gaga will attend and perform during Netflix TUDUM 2025: The Live Event on May 31st.

Before the second season of star/EP Jenna Ortega and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday gets underway in August, the hit streaming series will get the spotlight during Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event on May 31st. But that spotlight is about to get a whole lot brighter now that Lady Gaga is officially set to not only appear but also perform during the global fan event. The streaming service and iconic singer/songwriter posted a video earlier today to roll out the big news.

"It's the best," Ortega shared with IndieWire back in March when asked what it was like working with Lady Gaga. "She's the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I've ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much." Ortega continued, "Then just finding out that she's such a sweetheart and really kind and reserved, it's very strange," she continued. "I love that you never know what to expect from her, but you can always expect kindness and generosity."

So, did Ortega and Gaga get a chance to discuss the first season's famous dance scene, which was to the tune of Gaga's "Bloody Mary"? "No, actually, we didn't. I don't think we did. We should have. Actually, I can't remember. Maybe I just saw an interview clip of her talking about it because I feel like I'm fabricating this story in my head, but I think, honestly, on that day, we all were just so lucky that she came to do the show that we kept it as normal as we could," Ortega explained.

"This season, Wednesday's journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," Gough and Millar shared. "We look forward to exploring more Addams Family lore, and are excited to introduce an eclectic lineup of incredible new characters." Here's a look at the video posted by Lady Gaga letting all of her "Little Monsters" know that she's going to be attending and performing during Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the end of the month:

Along with Ortega's Wednesday Addams, the Addams Family portrait image and video that Netflix released during its Upfronts presentation also included a look at Isaac Ordonez's Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu's Thing, Luis Guzmán's Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia Addams, Joanna Lumley's Grandmama Hester Frump, Joonas Suotamo's Lurch, and Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester. Don't forget that the season will be split into two parts – with Part 1 of Season 2 debuting on August 6th, followed by Part 2 on September 3rd.

Now, here's a look at that "family portrait" video, followed by some additional Season 2 previews:

This season, Wednesday Addams (Ortega) returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await – leaving her to navigate family, friends, and old adversaries as they propel her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery – and you can find some clues regarding that in the image gallery below:

Wednesday Season 2: A Look Ahead…

Joining Ortega for the second season are Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Victoria Dorobantu, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Guest stars for this season include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Frances O'Conner, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga – with Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

Created by Showrunners and EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the second season of Netflix's Wednesday is directed by EP Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson. Executive producers also include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill.

Emma Myers "Was Kind of Scared" About Season 2 Return

"I was kind of scared to go back because I remember watching scenes of myself from Season 1 and being like, 'I don't know if I can re-create this now. It's been so long.' But when we got to the table read, it immediately came back like nothing had changed. I think I've lived with Enid for so long it comes very naturally now," Myers shared during a profile interview with Variety. "Also, there's no harm in changing things up because [Enid] has changed over the summer. She's grown, and she's become more comfortable with herself." That's a perspective on Enid that Ortega also shared, adding that Myers' character is "a bit more of a badass this time around" and that "it's interesting how, while Wednesday will never admit it if she doesn't have to, she really does have a friend."

As for the actors who won't be returning for the second season, Myers notes that the direction that the scripts and storylines travel during Season 2 will be able to smoothly deal with any issues that might arise. "I feel like the script goes in a very specific direction that it's not a big worry. This season, especially, is so character-driven, and there's so much happening. It just makes so much sense to have the characters we have and to have the story we have. I think fans will appreciate it," Myers explained.

