Wednesday Season 2 Writers' Room Reportedly Being Formed & More

Earlier this week, viewers were treated to some promising comments from the streamer's head of U.S. and Canada scripted series, Peter Friedlander, who said he was "optimistic" that Miles Millar, Al Gough & Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) & Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley)-starring Wednesday would get a Season 2 green light from Netflix. Deadline Hollywood is reporting from sources that a renewal is considered "inevitable," but (as we mentioned in our previous article) Netflix would look to wait until the new year before confirming. In addition, DH is reporting that producers have started reaching out to writers for the Season 2 writers' room as filming locations are being considered. On the business front, Amazon's acquisition of MGM is not expected to have an impact on the renewal process (MGM Television produces the series for Netflix, as well as other series for other streaming services).

With the series still relatively early into its launch, Friedlander wants to see what the streaming service can learn from what worked so well for "The Addams Family" spinoff. "Weirdly, because it feels different, but we're just two weeks into the launch of 'Wednesday.' So we're still really at the beginning of this cultural phenomenon. And there's a lot to absorb and learn about it. It's striking how quick something like this can explode on Netflix, and there is a lot you want to hear back from fans and audiences. It's not just the dance; it's people dressing up and buying makeup and wanting to look like Wednesday Addams. The resurgence, for me, it's something that's been in the culture for a long time — but never this pronounced. It's something that we want to study and understand why this is such a phenomenon. And I think so much of it is Jenna's extraordinary performance at the center. But that supporting cast, across the board, are legends: Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Christina Ricci!"

And the Netflix executive made sure not to leave out the show's marketing team, adding, "The marketing approach to 'Wednesday' was sizzling. Whether it was the billboards that say, 'Honk if you're dead inside,' or you're at the airport and you saw those TSA messages inside the bucket, it was everywhere, and they really contributed to making it such a hit."