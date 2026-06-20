Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Hearthstone: Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Hearthstone: Escape From Violet Hold

Hearthstone: Escape From Violet Hold Officially Launches July 7

Hearthstone: Escape From Violet Hold is the latest thrilling expansion coming to the turn-based CCG, set to arrive on July 7.

Article Summary Hearthstone: Escape From Violet Hold launches July 7, bringing a prison break theme and 135 new cards to shake up decks.

Vanessa VanCleef leads a breakout from Dalaran’s Violet Hold as Maiev Shadowsong turns the prison into an arcane maze.

New Hearthstone mechanics include the Prepare keyword and Legendary Rulebreaker minions that twist core game rules.

Pre-launch Prison Break, Lockdown, and Legendary Quest events arrive alongside a Battlegrounds update with Anomalies.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details recently about the latest Hearthstone expansion, as Escape From Violet Hold arrives on July 7, 2026. The theme behind this set is that a ragtag group of outlaws has decided to conduct a daring and dangerous plan to break out of Dalaran's maximum-security prison, as the cards in this set will match that of a prison break theme with a number of shady and fun surprises for players to integrate into their decks. We have more details from the devs and a pair of videos to check out ahead of the set dropping in about three weeks.

Hearthstone: Escape From Violet Hold Makes a Run For It This July

Azeroth's most infamous inmates are making their move, and no one escapes Dalaran's maximum-security prison without breaking a few rules. In Hearthstone's next expansion, Vanessa VanCleef assembles a ragtag crew of outlaws to attempt the impossible, even as Maiev Shadowsong locks the Violet Hold down and transforms it into a shifting arcane maze. To break free, you can wield 135 new cards, including the new Prepare keyword to set up explosive turns, smuggle minions onto your opponent's side of the board, and bend the rules of Hearthstone itself. With the introduction of Legendary Rulebreaker minions, the limits are officially off: run duplicate Legendaries, unlock a second Hero Power, and rewrite the rulebook in pursuit of the perfect escape.

New Events & Questlines

Prison Break : From June 2 -16, Vanessa VanCleef, the mastermind behind the big breakout, is orchestrating a series of prison transfers to assemble her crew inside the Violet Hold. The inmates she needs are scattered across Azeroth's most secure prisons, so you'll need to distract Warden Maiev while Vanessa pulls the strings to bring them together. Lend a hand, and there's a little contraband in it for you.

From June 2 -16, Vanessa VanCleef, the mastermind behind the big breakout, is orchestrating a series of prison transfers to assemble her crew inside the Violet Hold. The inmates she needs are scattered across Azeroth's most secure prisons, so you'll need to distract Warden Maiev while Vanessa pulls the strings to bring them together. Lend a hand, and there's a little contraband in it for you. Lockdown : From June 16 to July 7, Warden Maiev is initiating a full lockdown across the Violet Hold. Tread carefully while completing these event missions. It's almost time to enact Vanessa VanCleef's master plan. Help with the final preparations, and you won't walk away empty-handed.

: From June 16 to July 7, Warden Maiev is initiating a full lockdown across the Violet Hold. Tread carefully while completing these event missions. It's almost time to enact Vanessa VanCleef's master plan. Help with the final preparations, and you won't walk away empty-handed. Legendary Quest Chain: When it comes to pulling off a successful heist, preparation is key. Start planning your breakout early with a new Legendary Quest Chain. From the launch of Patch 35.6 until Escape from Violet Hold goes live on July 7, play Standard games and rake in the loot.

Battlegrounds Update

Anomalies are back in Battlegrounds! These tavern-transforming effects apply to all players from the start of each game. We're adding seven new Anomalies, plus 17 returning and five returning with updates. On top of that, there are updates for minions, tavern spells, and trinkets to shake things up as we head into the second half of Season 13.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!