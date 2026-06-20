Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: the invite

The Invite: Official First Look BTS Featurette, 4 Character Posters

A24 has released an official first look behind-the-scenes featurette for The Invite, the new film from director Olivia Wilde.

Article Summary A24 has unveiled an official first look BTS featurette for The Invite, spotlighting the film ahead of its June 26 release.

The Invite featurette includes cast interviews on the character dynamics, along with comments from director Olivia Wilde.

A24 also released four new The Invite character posters as the studio ramps up marketing for the upcoming drama.

With The Invite likely needing strong word of mouth, A24 appears to be pushing awareness closer to the limited opening.

A24 is having a bit of a weird year so far. A movie that people offline probably thought was going to be a long shot as to whether or not it would resonate with audiences, Backrooms, did very well. Then you have a movie like Death of Robin Hood, which is about as generic as A24 can get, and it is flopping pretty badly this weekend. Now the latter likely has a lot to do with the fact that A24 is not doing a very good job of marketing the film. There are likely a lot of people who didn't even know the movie came out. A24 isn't a big enough studio with enough reach to release movies without much marketing and do well. The Invite is another A24 movie that is likely to need a little help finding the right audience, and they will have to market it if they want people to see it when it is released later this month. They recently dropped a new official first look behind-the-scenes featurette for the film, where we hear from the cast talking about the character dynamics and a bit from director Olivia Wilde. We also got character posters showing off the four main characters.

The Invite: Synopsis, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: Joe and Angela's marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down?

The Invite, directed by Olivia Wilde and written by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones, with David Permut, Ben Browning, and Megan Ellison serving as producers. It stars Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton and will be released on June 26, 2026 (Limited).

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