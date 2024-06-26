Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: HBO, IT, max, welcome to derry

Welcome to Derry: HBO's Upcoming "It" Prequel Series Adds 10 to Cast

Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti & Jason Fuchs' Welcome to Derry is welcoming 10 actors to HBO's "It" prequel series in recurring roles.

A day after learning that it would be joining Showrunner & EP Chris Mundy's Green Lantern Series Lanterns and the upcoming series based on J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels over at HBO instead of Max, we have some huge casting news to pass along for filmmakers Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti (It, It Chapter Two), and Jason Fuchs' (It Chapter Two, Wonder Woman) Welcome to Derry: From The World of "It." Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Alixandra Fuchs (Hatfields & McCoys), Kimberly Guerrero (The English), Dorian Grey (Star Trek: Discovery), Thomas Mitchell (Spiral), BJ Harrison (Family Law), Peter Outerbridge (Batwoman), Shane Marriott (Fargo), Chad Rook (Joe Pickett), Joshua Odjick (Little Bird) and Morningstar Angeline (Echo) have all been tapped for recurring roles. As for what those roles are… we're going to have to wait since they're being kept under wraps.

Speaking of the "It" prequel series, we learned last month that Bill Skarsgård had been tapped to reprise his role as It/Pennywise from the hit films and to executive produce. Set in the world of Stephen King's It, the streaming series is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two. The streaming prequel series also stars Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and James Remar (Oppenheimer).

Welcome to Derry is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros Television), Fuchs, Kane, and Skarsgård are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct four episodes of the series, including the first one.

