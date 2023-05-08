Welcome To Derry Preview Image Teases Bloodline with "It" Films An early image from Max, Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs' Welcome to Derry teases a connection with the "It" films.

It was a little over a month ago that we got our first wave of casting news for Max's Welcome to Derry (current working title), stemming from Warner Bros. Television, filmmakers Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti (It, It Chapter Two) and Jason Fuchs (It Chapter Two, Wonder Woman, Argylle). Now, director Andy Muschietti is sharing an official image from the production. In the Instagram post that you're about to see, we have a close-up of a door leading into a police station. On the door is written, "Clint Bowers/Chief of Police" (with the "F" smeared) – a last name that King fans are more than familiar with from both the novel and the films. From the big-screen perspective, we might be looking at a family connection between Clint and Butch Bowers (Stuart Hughes), a police officer featured in the films.

Set in the world of Stephen King's It, Welcome to Derry is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two. The streaming prequel series stars Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and James Remar (Oppenheimer). Now, here's a look at Andy Muschietti's Instagram post sharing the preview image as a heads-up that filming was underway:

"I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!" said King in a statement when the news was released. The Muschiettis added, "As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King's 'It' until the thick paperback fell to pieces. 'IT' is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our 'It' movies. We can't wait to share the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror." "To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it's a dream come true — or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare," added Fuchs.

Welcome to Derry (wt) is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros Television), Fuchs, and Kane are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct multiple series episodes, including the first one.