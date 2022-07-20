Welcome to Wrexham Trailer: Reynolds, McElhenney Buy a Football Club

What do you get when you cross Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mythic Quest) with the Welsh Football Team, the Wrexham AFC Red Dragons? We're about to find out when FX's docuseries Welcome to Wrexham debuts on August 24th (and streaming on Hulu), and now we have a look at the official trailer. In 2020, the duo teamed up to purchase one of the world's oldest professional football clubs. The series is set to focus on the dreams and people of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as Reynolds & McElhenney learn to work together and learn what it means to run a football team while looking to turn the club into a "Cinderella story" for the ages.

Now here's a look at the official trailer for FX's Welcome to Wrexham, premiering on August 24th:

"Rob McElhenney has been an all-star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the 'Red Dragons' in the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham," said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, when news of the series was first announced last year. "Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club." Produced by Boardwalk Pictures, FX's Welcome to Wrexham will be executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Nick Frenkel, John Henion, and Boardwalk Pictures' Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, and Sarina Roma.