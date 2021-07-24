Wellington Paranormal Season 1 E04 Preview: A Wolf in Wolf's Clothing?

With this week's episode of The CW's run of EPs Paul Yates, Jemaine Clement, and Taika Waititi's "What We Do In The Shadows" film spinoff series Wellington Paranormal, viewers are going to get a chance to see what a shift is like for Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) when there's a full moon. Normally a bad omen for folks working in law enforcement and hospital emergency rooms, the idea of a full moon goes from superstition to supernatural when you walk the beat that O'Leary and Minogue walk (under the supervision of Maaka Pohatu's Sergeant Maaka, of course). And what's the first thing you think of when you think of full moons? Maybe the title for this week's episode will offer a hint or two, as you take a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for Sunday night's episode "She-Wolf":

Wellington Paranormal Season 1 Episode 4 "She-Wolf": CRYING WOLF – Officers O'Leary and Minogue investigate what they believe are dog attacks, but stumble upon something more mysterious…and vicious. Jackie van Beech directed the episode written by Jessica Hansell

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wellington Paranormal | Season 1 Episode 4 | She-Wolf Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EKQ-iijFpQ)

And now here's a look back at the extended season trailer for the show's run on The CW:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wellington Paranormal | Extended Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gmn_Tvrt2rQ)

Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of two incurious police officers from the What We Do In The Shadows feature film, centering around Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue), who both starred in the film. They are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary's paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.

