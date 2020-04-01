"What We Do in the Shadows" Preview: Nadja's Words, Guillermo's Best

What We Do In The Shadows returns to FX for a second season starting Wednesday, April 15 (April 16 on FX on Hulu) – and when it does, it's going to be a season of serious change for Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

While not so much a "spoiler" as a "given," to say that our four vampires continue to struggle to fit in would be an understatement. From zombies and witches to ghost infestations and new familiars, will any of it be enough to prepare them for surviving – a Super Bowl party!

Speaking of "new familiars," Guillermo will find himself feeling even more like a second-class citizen when a new "shiny toy" familiar catches their eye (more on the below). To prove his worth to Nandor (and live down his Van Helsing genetics), Guillermo plans to infiltrate the vampire hunters – what could go wrong?

Which brings us to two new teasers for the upcoming season – in the first, we're introduced to Nadja and Laszlo: The Human Music Group (cool band name, just not for the reasons they think) – and now we need someone to drive a stake through our eardrums. Following that, a "Best of" look at Guillermo's big moments from the first season.

And yes, Guillermo – if vampires can be real, then so can "vampire hunters":

What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years. In Season 2, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.

Yes, that's exactly who you thought it was in the official trailer: Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense, The Boys) is set to guest star during the second season – taking on the role of Topher. Osment will be working directly with Demetriou and Berry – as Nadja and Laszlo's new familiar. Unlike Guillermo, Topher is beloved by the other vampires – though from the way series co-showrunner and executive producer Paul Simms describes it, maybe they love him a little too much:

"The vampires love Topher so much that even if he were to have an accident and die, they would not give up on wanting him as their familiar — even if he's not physically what he was when he arrived at the house. Nadja and Laszlo haven't had much luck with picking familiars. So when they finally find this young guy Topher, they're so excited. He's the new guy, and to them, seems so much cooler and hipper than Guillermo."

That said, Guillén reassures viewers that Guillermo will be getting his time to shine this season, too:

"The vampires and their love for Topher is being rubbed in Guillermo's face, all while he's secretly protecting them from danger. A thankless job, obviously. But as the season progresses, Guillermo finally listens to what is driving him inside and really kicks some ass. I dare anyone to underestimate Guillermo because he's ready!"

So if the fates (and writers) allow, would Osment want to see Topher venture back into the Shadows land? Definitely – he's just hoping the show's supernatural world continues growing to make that more of a possibility:

"On this show, I don't know what it would really take for someone to be out of the ball game completely. I definitely don't think it's the last time we've seen Topher. I don't know a lot about the other episodes in the season, but I do know that the supernatural world gets really expanded. Fans will see a lot more of the creatures and things that live in the underworld of Staten Island."