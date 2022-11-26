What We Do in the Shadows S05: Harvey Guillen Puts In The Work & More

As much as we regret saying this, it's been a while since we checked in on how things were going with filming on the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. But we're about to change that. Heading into the new season, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) have Colin (Mark Proksch) back in the house. Well, at least some version of Colin. But the serious potential game-changer is with Guillermo, who's fast-tracking his goal to be a vampire… without Nandor. And that's just for starters. So now that we've gotten ourselves back into WWDITS mode, we're checking in with Guillén to see how filming's going. And from the looks of things, they've entered the "righteously long hours" and "suffering for their craft" stage. Along with a post offering a heads-up about a 16-hour day on set, Guillén showed off a nasty example of the "sweat, blood and tears" that go into making folks laugh with a look at a rough bruise from filming. Here's a look at a screencap and Guillén's post from the set, followed by a look at how Guillén honored Novak's birthday.

And even though we missed out on this earlier in the week, we also wanted to share Guillén's post from earlier in the week that offered some great behind-the-scenes & off-set looks at Novak in honor of his birthday. "Rain or shine .. [Kayvan Novak] can make anyone laugh. One of the highlights of coming to work every day is knowing I have a friend waiting for me… best scene partner … funniest guy I know… lucky to call him not only a friend .. but one of the Top ones!" Guillén wrote in the post below:

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.