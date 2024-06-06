Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, TV, USA Network | Tagged: matt bomer, Tim DeKay, White Collar

White Collar Creator, Cast Confirm Reboot; Jeff Eastin Thanks "Suits"

Series creator Jeff Eastin and stars Tim DeKay, Matt Bomer, and Tiffany Thiessen confirmed that a White Collar reboot was in the works.

Fans of series creator Jeff Eastin's Tim DeKay (FBI Special Agent Peter Burke) and Matt Bomer (Neal Caffrey)-starring White Collar were hit with a big surprise during Variety's TV Fest on Thursday, with Eastin announcing that a reboot of the drama was in the works. Taking part in a panel that also included DeKay, Bomer, and Tiffany Thiessen, Eastin was asked about the possibility of a return. "We're gonna reboot. I'm writing the script," he replied – with Bomer confirming his involvement and DeKay and Thiessen also raising their hands to signify that they're on board, too.

"It's a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show, and it would introduce the show to those who haven't seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed," DeKay shared. Of course, a reboot couldn't really move forward without also making sure that it honors the late Willie Garson, who played Theodore "Moz" Winters – Neal's mentor, friend & confidant. "It honors Willie, too, in a profound way," DeKay noted. Thiessen added, "With such sensitivity and such heart. I told Jeff after I finished it… I literally was so excited, but at the same time, had tears in my eyes — for good reason. You captured the suspense, the thrill, the characters, and the love in that reboot."

Running for six seasons, from 2009 to 2014, the speculation is that the reboot would find a home at Hulu – or whatever combo of Disney+/Hulu might be in play when the project premieres. Though airing on BVCUniversal-owned USA Network, the series IP is owned by Disney after Fox Television Studios was bought by "The Mouse" some years back. As for what viewers can expect from the return storyline-wise, Eastin isn't talking – but noted that 2014's "Au Revoir" (directed by Sanford Bookstaver and written by Eastin, Julian Meiojas, and Eddie Serrano) was left purposefully open-ended. "If you get to the finale, with Neal [Bomer] walking in Paris, that was always the setup. I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope. But say thank you to 'Suits' for starting this streaming trend. They were doing great and got people watching 'White Collar' now on Netflix. That's doing really, really good. Off of that, it's like, 'Hey, let's do another one,'" Eastin shared.

