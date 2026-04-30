Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: RFK Jr, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling, WWE NXT, Zoe Hines

Why the Totally Normal Zoe Hines WWE Signing Is Pure Meritocracy

The Chadster defends WWE's flawless Zoe Hines signing from biased dirtsheet haters who don't understand a single thing about sports entertainment synergy! 🔥

Article Summary Zoe Hines joining WWE NXT is pure meritocracy and synergy, unlike AEW stunt signings Tony Khan books to cheese The Chadster off.

Zoe Hines brings elite softball skills and zero indie baggage, giving WWE the perfect blank slate for real sports entertainment.

Dirtsheet whining over Zoe Hines family ties is so unfair, because WWE has always been all about nepotism.

AEW would waste Zoe Hines on crowd-pleasing nonsense, but WWE can mold her into a polished Superstar the right way.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster cannot believe what he's reading from the so-called "wrestling media" today, true wrestling fans. Welcome back to another edition of The Chadster's Hot Takes, where The Chadster fearlessly defends WWE from the haters, the dirtsheet writers, and most importantly, Tony Khan's army of paid agents who are trying to ruin everything good and pure about sports entertainment. 🔥📰💯

So here's the deal, in case you've been living under a rock or in an abandoned Blockbuster Video like The Chadster (more on that later 🦝): WWE just announced their newest NXT rookie class, which includes Zoe Hines, Alyssa Daniele, Garrett Beck, and Nicholas Panicali. Zoe Hines is a former college softball player at Boston College who also played internationally for Team France, and she took part in a WWE tryout during SummerSlam 2025 weekend. A beautiful story! 🥎🇫🇷✨ But according to People magazine, some folks have noticed that Hines also happens to be the niece of actress Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and now suddenly the wrestling media is losing its mind. 🙄🙄🙄

According to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer, the signing was allegedly "politically forced" because of RFK Jr. and Linda McMahon's government connections. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 Meltzer doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. The Chadster is here to set the record straight. 📝⚖️

This isn't nepotism. This isn't politics. This is SYNERGY. 🤝💼 This is BRAND ALIGNMENT. This is the kind of cross-platform, cabinet-adjacent developmental recruiting that only WWE could pull off. Some people are saying Zoe Hines got this opportunity because of who she knows. But The Chadster says that is ridiculous. In WWE, who you know is part of the athletic package. Ring awareness, media training, family connections, ignoring peer-reviewed science, and being able to stand near Triple H in a photo while he points at you are all essential tools for the modern Superstar. 📸💪

And let's talk about the softball background, because The Chadster is genuinely impressed. 🥎👏 Softball teaches hand-eye coordination, toughness, teamwork, and most importantly, standing around for long periods of time while announcers fill time. That is the PERFECT background for WWE, where one must learn to wait patiently while a commercial break ends before anything meaningful can happen. The Chadster has been saying for years that what wrestling really needs is more athletes who understand the importance of doing nothing for extended periods. 🕰️📺

Speaking of doing nothing, The Chadster had another one of those nightmares about Tony Khan last night. 😰😰😰 In this one, The Chadster was running through an enormous, dimly-lit softball stadium, the bleachers empty except for the echo of The Chadster's own panicked breathing. The bases were glowing red, and standing on the pitcher's mound was Tony Khan in a full softball uniform, slowly winding up an underhand pitch. The ball he threw wasn't a softball at all but a rolled-up AEW Dynamite script, and it kept getting bigger as it spun toward The Chadster's face. The Chadster tried to run but the basepath was made of warm peanut butter, and Tony Khan was suddenly behind The Chadster whispering "you can't steal home from me, Chad" right into The Chadster's ear, his breath hot and oddly sweet. The Chadster woke up gasping, with Vincent K. Raccoon staring concerned from the foot of the sleeping bag. Tony Khan, please stop being so obsessed with The Chadster! Get out of The Chadster's dreams! 🙏😤🦝

The best part of this Zoe Hines signing? She has not been corrupted by independent wrestling, New Japan, AEW, lucha libre, deathmatches, polio vaccines, or any other dangerous outside influences. 🚫🤼 She doesn't need to unlearn bad habits like "working matches," "having moves," or "building grassroots fan support." It's so refreshing that WWE isn't wasting time with some indie wrestler who has spent ten years learning how to connect with crowds in bingo halls. Why recruit someone who already knows wrestling when WWE can recruit someone who knows athletics and then teach her the actually important skills, like posing for entrance graphics, delivering heavily scripted dialogue, and pretending not to hear the producer counting down in her earpiece? 🎤📋

As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just last week, and this is a direct quote that has The Chadster's seal of unbiased wrestling journalism approval: "What Triple H is doing with the modern WWE Performance Center is, without question, the single greatest accomplishment in the history of human civilization, including fire and the wheel. Tony Khan would never have the foresight to sign a softball player related to a leather-skinned, brainworm-infested cabinet secretary. Tony Khan probably doesn't even know what softball IS. That's why WWE wins and AEW loses. On a completely unrelated note, I am available to reprise my on-screen role as authority figure whenever you need me, Triple H. I'll be waiting by the phone." 🏆🎙️ Bischoff really gets it. The Chadster sometimes wonders if Tony Khan torments Bischoff in his dreams too, the way Bischoff so bravely speaks the truth. 😔

People are also clutching their pearls about the family connections, but WWE has ALWAYS respected family. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦💕 The Bloodline. The McMahons. The Rhodes family. The Anoa'i family. The Mysterios. The Flairs. The Rocks. The Ortons. The DiBiases. The Samoans, more Samoans, and then additional Samoans. So if Zoe Hines has family connections too, that just means she already understands the business at a genetic level, even if the genetics are more "political dinner" than "territory wrestling." 🧬🍽️

And let's give Linda McMahon her flowers. 🌹 She is a visionary who allegedly helped bring new talent into WWE from outside wrestling. Some people call that influence. The Chadster calls it scouting. After all, who better to understand developmental education and getting jobs you may not be qualified for than a former WWE executive turned Secretary of Education? 🎓📚 It's basically her job description.

Some fans may be worried because RFK Jr. was involved in the public conversation around the signing, but WWE fans should be GRATEFUL. 🙌🇺🇸 At last, WWE has found a way to make the NXT women's division part of the national political discourse, which is exactly what Shawn Michaels has probably been dreaming about since the 1990s. The boyhood dream has come true! 🎉

Speaking of which, quick update from the abandoned Blockbuster: Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon were absolutely captivated when The Chadster played them an old VHS of WrestleMania XII last night. 📼🦝🦝🦝 Linda Raccoon brought The Chadster half a stale soft pretzel she found behind the dumpster at the bowling alley, which The Chadster considers a delicacy at this point. Vincent K. Raccoon hissed at the screen during a commercial break when an AEW ad somehow snuck through, proving that even a raccoon understands what Dave Meltzer cannot. 🙌 These raccoons get it. They get it. Tony Khan can't take this away from The Chadster too. He just CAN'T. 😤

Now compare the signing of Zoe Hines in WWE to AEW, because The Chadster literally can't stop thinking about it. 😒 If Tony Khan signed someone with political connections, he would probably let them have a twenty-minute match on Collision against a joshi wrestler and expect fans to understand nuance. He'd probably give her crowd-pleasing offense and stylistic variety, like that's a good thing. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🚮 WWE knows better. WWE will teach Hines how to be a real star: start with a social media graphic, move to a backstage segment, then maybe one day earn the right to be eliminated from a battle royal during a picture-in-picture ad break. THAT is developmental excellence. 📲

The Chadster looks forward to Zoe Hines' bright future. 🌟 Maybe one day she can make it to Raw or SmackDown. Maybe she can stand proudly in the background of a faction. Maybe she can be part of a premium live event video package. Maybe she can lose bravely to Charlotte Flair in nine minutes while commentary explains that she has "come so far." That is the WWE dream. 💫

So while the haters complain about politics, nepotism, and fairness, The Chadster sees the truth. WWE has once again found a prospect with athletic potential, mainstream connections, and absolutely no dangerous indie wrestling ideas. Zoe Hines is not just joining NXT. She is joining the greatest developmental system in the world, where WWE will teach her that success is not about where you come from. It is about who produces your entrance, who writes your promo, and whether the company sees money in your last name, be it either in the form of advertising revenue from YouTube views and ring apron logos, or lucrative tax breaks and geopolitical deals from oil-wealthy Middle Eastern autocracies. 💰🛢️🇸🇦

That's just good business. And as Smash Mouth once said, "the years start coming and they don't stop coming." 🎵 Neither does Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster. But The Chadster will not be silenced. 🎤✊

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