Why Women Kill: Allison Tolman, Nick Frost Join CBS All Access Series

It's looking like the second season of CBS All Access' dark and twisted dramedy Why Women Kill is bringing along two very familiar faces when it returns. The streaming service announced on Tuesday that Allison Tolman (Emergence, Castle Rock) and Nick Frost (Truth Seekers, The Nevers) are set to star in the second season of the anthology series from Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives), Imagine Television Studios, and CBS Studios- a second season that offers viewers a new ensemble cast and new storylines.

Set in 1949, the second season of Why Women Kill explores what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong. Tolman's Alma is a timid and awkward housewife who remains optimistic in the face of the world's cruelty. Alma yearns for a spot in the local garden club and to see her ungainly daughter married, but her life is disrupted once she learns of her husband's secret hobby.

Frost's Bertram is Alma's beloved husband who spends his days as a veterinarian putting sick and injured animals out of their misery. Always kind and good-humored, Bertram has a secret hobby that is darker than his jovial nature lets on (Deadline Hollywood exclusive). Produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios, Cherry serves as executive producer on Why Women Kill alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions' Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis; Marc Webb and Francie Calfo. The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

WHY WOMEN KILL, a darkly comedic drama created by Marc Cherry, details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the '60s, a socialite in the '80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal… has not.