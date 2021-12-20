Will "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Be a Part of WrestleMania This April?

On April 2 and April 3, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will play host to WWE's 2022 WrestleMania 38. With the "showcase of the immortals" returning to Texas for the first time in six years, who better to market the event than WWE's most famous and beloved Texan ever, who also just so happens to be the most popular wrestler of all time? I'm of course referring to WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and word is that the "Texas Rattlesnake" will indeed be making an appearance at WWE's biggest show of the year.

According to WrestleVotes Twitter, WWE creative is currently at work on how to incorporate "Stone Cold" Steve Austin into the upcoming WrestleMania 38. In a post this morning, they stated "Talked to a few different source this weekend & heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas. Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point."

While obviously, Steve Austin won't be wrestling at the show, as he's been retired since his final match with The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in 2003 due to a neck injury, he still has a lot to offer WWE in other ways and his involvement and presence immediately draws the interest of all kinds of fans. WWE clearly knows this and has already included Austin in their marketing for WrestleMania 38.

While it appears that Steve Austin at least making an appearance live at WrestleMania 38 seems like a pretty safe bet, the size of his involvement remains to be seen. His most recent WrestleMania appearance was the last time WWE held the annual event at AT&T Stadium, six years ago at WrestleMania 32, where he joined fellow Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels in laying waste to The New Day and The League of Nations in a fun segment.

However it unfolds, fans will surely be stoked to see the still incredibly popular (and profitable) Steve Austin live at a WrestleMania and his involvement can only help ticket sales for the upcoming event, which if you've been paying attention, needs all the help it can get.