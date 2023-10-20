Posted in: Fox, Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: fox, LA Knight, logan paul, Roman Reigns, Smackdown, wrestling, wwe

WWE SmackDown Preview Sees Logan Paul Returning Live Tonight

Here's our preview for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, where Logan Paul will appear live to confront Rey Mysterio in person.

Say what you will about him as a social media personality, but no one can deny that Logan Paul is a legitimate athlete and has taken to the world of pro wrestling like a fish to water. Between his impressive in-ring performances and his natural charisma and heat as an on-screen character, Paul has pretty quickly dispersed any outset criticisms fans may have had about him joining WWE. Of course, we'd like to see him around a bit more often, but who can complain these days when the Champion and face of the company barely shows up? But show up Paul will on tonight's SmackDown live on FOX as he will confront United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

The two high-flyers have been jawing at each other from a distance for some time now, but will tonight's face-to-face confrontation on SmackDown get physical? Let's see what WWE.com says.

Logan Paul lit up the sports world Saturday night with his boxing victory over MMA fighter Dillon Danis in London, but it was the post-fight fireworks that caught the attention of a WWE Hall of Famer. After the win, Paul took the opportunity to call out the legendary Rey Mysterio and let him know he was coming for his United States Title. The iconic luchador was quick to respond on social media and let the Media Megastar know where he can find him. After the fight, Paul confirmed he'd be heading to SmackDown this Friday to confront the United States Champion. What will be in store when Paul comes calling for Mysterio this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX?

Along with that, tonight we will see WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky defending her title against the most decorated woman in WWE, Charlotte Flair, while the LWO's Santos Escobar will seek some revenge in singles action against Montez Ford.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!