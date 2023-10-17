Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: NXT, preview, USA Network, wrestling, wwe

WWE NXT Preview: Becky Lynch Live, Tag-Team Battle Royal & More

Our preview for tonight's episode of USA Network's WWE NXT: Becky Lynch appearing live, a tag team Battle Royal match, and tons more!

"The Man" will be in the house live tonight on WWE NXT. The Man in question is none other than NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who, when she's not having staredowns with Jade Cargill on Monday Night Raw, does still have to handle the responsibilities that come with being a Champion (Roman Reigns is excused from said responsibilities, of course). That means heading down to Florida on Tuesday nights to defend her Championship, and she will be doing just that next week at NXT Halloween Havoc against Lyra Valkyria. But before then, Valkyria has a warm-up match on tonight's show that it appears Lynch wanted a front-row seat for.

Lyra Valkyria is all set for her shot at the gold next week at NXT Halloween Havoc, but first, she will have to deal with Tegan Nox in singles action tonight. Will Becky Lynch get involved, or is she simply there to scout her opponent? Let's see what WWE.com says.

Before facing Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Title at Week One of Halloween Havoc, Lyra Valkyria will hit the ring and take on Lynch's previous opponent, Tegan Nox. Valkyria's fighting spirit is unquestionable, and when Nox appeared on NXT, the Irish Superstar couldn't turn down the opportunity. Is Valkyria the rightful No. 1 Contender, or will Nox prove that she deserves another chance? Check out NXT on Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

It appears there will be plenty of matches with Championship implications tonight. Not only will the above-mentioned match go down, but we will also see the first-ever "Bada Bing Bada Boom" Battle Royal, where ten tag teams will battle it out, with the last ones standing getting a title shot at the NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D'Angelo & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo at Halloween Havoc. We'll also see Carmelo Hayes, Baron Corbin, and Dijak in a Triple Threat Match to determine who will face NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov for the title.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 p.m. on the USA Network.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!