Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Mick Foley, NXT, shawn michaels, USA Network, wrestling, wwe

WWE NXT Preview: Mick Foley Decides Who Might Be The Iron Survivors

Our preview for WWE NXT on USA Network: Mick Foley has picked who will try to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

Article Summary Mick Foley is selecting the Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers for WWE's NXT Deadline.

Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton and Dijak vs. Tyler Bate are set for tonight.

Winners of tonight's matches earn spots in the Iron Survivor Challenge.

Also in NXT: Von Wagner seeks revenge against Bron Breakker and Tozawa vies for Heritage Cup against Noam Dar.

While WWE Hall of Famer, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels runs the joint down at NXT, this week he decided to throw some responsibilities towards a fellow Hall of Famer in Mick Foley. Foley was tasked with picking who he'd like to see in the first qualifying matches on tonight's WWE NXT on USA for the men's and women's respective Iron Survivor Challenges that will go down at NXT Deadline in December. Ol' Cactus came up with two matches to start the contest off: Fallon Henley taking on Tiffany Stratton and Dijak facing Tyler Bate. The winner of each will qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge where they will face other competitors we'll learn of in the coming weeks.

Mick Foley took to his personal social media accounts yesterday to make the announcements about tonight's NXT, where he said "Hello NXT, it's the 'Hardcore Legend' here, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, and I'm so excited because 'HBK,' Shawn Michaels has granted me the honor of selecting the qualifying matches this week for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Let's start with the women. Now, I've been watching NXT's women's division for a long time and it's extremely strong. Two of the top women I want to specifically talk about, Fallon Henley and Tiffany Stratton. Now, their match last week never took place due to Tiffany's attack so I say we absolutely see that match this week, and we up the stakes just a wee bit with the winner punching their ticket to Deadline."

Foley then turned his attention to the men, saying "Two guys I've been watching a long time, long before any of you knew their names. Dijak, always thought this guy was a future champion, but in order to get to Deadline, Dijak will have to get past a guy I've known and followed since he was a teenager, the big strong boy Tyler Bate. It's going to be a great match-up of different styles."

MICK TALKS NXT!

Mick has been given the power to book a couple matches on @WWENXT – find out more! pic.twitter.com/SwWuZIeDRr — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) November 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Along with the qualifying matches, tonight on NXT we will see Von Wagner looking for revenge against Bron Breakker, while Akira Tozawa will challenge Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!