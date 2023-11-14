Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: alpha academy, Chase U, Iron Survivor Challenge, NXT Tag Team Championship, previews, Tony D'Angelo, USA Network, Wes Lee, wrestling, wwe

WWE NXT Preview: The Tag Team Titles Are On The Line Tonight

Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA, where Chase U will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against former champs Tony D'Angelo and Stacks.

Article Summary Chase U defends NXT Tag Team Titles against Tony D'Angelo and Stacks.

Tonight's NXT addresses frequent title changes and their impact.

Roman Reigns' long title reign contrasts with NXT's rapid turnovers.

Expect a packed show with Lee vs Corbin, Perez vs Legend, and more.

WWE NXT has fallen into some of the good and the not-so-good trappings of the Attitude Era as of late. There is definitely a focus on long-term storytelling and character development, and it feels like there are plans in place for all of the stars. But along with that, we have also seen the "hotshotting" of the titles become an all-to-common thing on the show, which I don't think helps certain characters very much. While I think we're all sick of Roman Reigns' seemingly neverending title reign on the main roster, countering that with a blink-and-miss-it title run for the Champions of NXT doesn't make for the best presentation either. With all of that in mind, tonight we will see if the former Tag Team Champions can regain the gold they just lost a couple of weeks ago and keep this championship carousel rolling along.

Tonight's show will see Chase U defend their recently won NXT Tag Team Championship against the former Champions, Tony D'Angelo & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Will Chase U's title reign be as short as everyone else's lately? Let's see what WWE.com says.

In a rematch of Night One of Halloween Havoc, Chase U will defend their newly won NXT Tag Team Titles against the team they dethroned, Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson are proud champions, but there is a disconnect in their group as the influence of Jacy Jayne grows by the day. D'Angelo and Stacks, meanwhile, are determined to win back their Tag Team Titles after Jayne's interference cost them the gold a few weeks ago. Don't miss this NXT Tag Team Championship Match live on Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA!

Along with that, tonight we will see Wes Lee taking on Baron Corbin, Roxanne Perez facing Lash Legend to qualify for the women's Iron Survivor Challenge, while Trick Williams will face Joe Coffey to qualify for the men's, and Noam Dar will host Alpha Academy on The Supernova Sessions.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

