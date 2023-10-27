Posted in: Fox, Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: fox, FS1, John Cena, LA Knight, Roman Reigns, Smackdown, wrestling, wwe

WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns/LA Knight Contract Signing Tonight

Our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FS1, where Roman Reigns and LA Knight will sign the contract for their title match at Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel is just one week away on November 4, and while your excitement will certainly vary for WWE's most controversial Premium Live Event of the year, the show's main event of mega-fan-favorite LA Knight challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the first time ever is attention-grabbing, to say the least. But to get there, the two rivals must first go through the obligatory contract signing live tonight on WWE SmackDown. Will any shenanigans ensue? Will a last-second stipulation be added to the match? Is there a snowball's chance in Hell that the table will survive in one piece? We'll have to tune in to FS1 (thanks a lot Major League Baseball!) to find out.

Say what you will about Crown Jewel (and there could be a book written on it), but next week's event is a big moment for LA Knight. Not only is it a match we've never seen before, but it's Knight's first time headlining a WWE Premium Live Event in singles action and challenging for the company's top title. The event's location aside, it's a big step for Knight, and a big vote of confidence from WWE to a heavy fan favorite that many were worried would be ignored. Will the contract signing go as swimmingly as every other contract signing in WWE history on tonight's SmackDown? Let's see what WWE.com says.

Live on SmackDown on FS1, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and LA Knight will set in stone their match at WWE Crown Jewel in a huge contract signing. Knight has had his sights on The Bloodline in recent weeks as he and John Cena were victorious over Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane. Last week, when the two shared the ring for the first time together, Reigns clearly saw The Megastar as a threat, nearly Spearing him out of his boots after Knight defeated Sikoa in the main event. How big will the fireworks be when these two put pen to paper for their huge match at WWE Crown Jewel? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FS1!

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we'll see the LWO take on The Street Profits in tag team action.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 p.m. on FS1.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!