Will Trent Season 4: Check Out Our S04E03: "Studio 4B" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring hit series Will Trent, S04E03: "Studio 4B."

After an intense two-episode opener, tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring hit series Will Trent feels like a much-needed change of pace – though it doesn't look like it's dialing back on the mystery. In S04E03: "Studio 4B," Will's (Rodríguez) murder investigation in the art world leads to a reunion with an old flame. Meanwhile, Betty does her part to fight crime after uncovering a possible lead in a big case. Here's a look at our updated preview for tonight's chapter, including an overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek. Following that, we have a look a the overview for next week's episode, S04E04: "The Man From Nowhere."

Will Trent Season 4: S04E03 & S04E04 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 3: "Studio 4B" – When a model is murdered, Will and Faith dive into a twisted art-world conspiracy, aided by Ava, his former flame. Meanwhile, Betty's instincts turn a routine neighborhood check for Ormewood, Angie, and Nico into a critical lead on a dangerous case.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 4: "The Man From Nowhere" – When a dancer is murdered at the Atlanta World Salsa Championships, Will and Faith navigate the competition to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Angie, Ormewood, and Franklin scramble to manage college interns digging into a 15-year-old cold case.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released last month:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

